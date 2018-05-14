The San Diego Padres will promote outfield prospect Franmil Reyes, who has more home runs that any player in the minors, on Monday in an attempt to bolster their struggling lineup, according to multiple reports.

Reyes, 22, is batting .346 with 14 homers and 38 RBIs in 36 games this season at Triple-A El Paso. The 6-foot-5, 240-pound Dominican slugger has homered seven times in his past 10 games.

"Every time I go up to the plate,I know I'm going to do damage, no matter who is up there pitching," Reyes told the San Diego-Union Tribune in a recent interview.

Reyes is expected to make his major league debut Monday against the Rockies, according to reports. The Padres have not officially announced the promotion and will need to clear a spot on their 25-man roster to make room for Reyes. Veteran third baseman Chase Headley was designated for assignment Saturday, opening a spot on San Diego's 40-man roster.

The Padres enter Monday's game with a .227 team batting average and a .662 OPS, second-worst in the majors in both categories. They also have the second-most strikeouts in the majors (416), trailing only the Rangers.