The Yankees reinstated Brandon Drury from the 10-day disabled list Monday and assigned him to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, meaning rookie Miguel Andujar likely will remain New York's starting third baseman.

The 25-year-old Drury, who started seven games at third base for the Yankees to begin the season, went on the DL on April 7 because of migraine headaches and blurred vision.

Andujar, 23, has started the bulk of games at third base in Drury's absence, batting .282 with three home runs and 14 RBIs.

In his 20-day rehab assignment that ended Monday, Drury batted .315 with two home runs and seven RBIs in 67 plate appearances.

The Yankees acquired Drury in February from the Arizona Diamondbacks in a three-team trade that also involved the Tampa Bay Rays.

Andujar is among a wave of players who have sparked the Yankees to a 28-12 record, tied with AL East rival Boston for the best in the major leagues.

New York has 13 pitchers on its roster, leaving room for just three bench players. The current backups are catcher Austin Romine, infielder Ronald Torreyes and infielder-outfielder Tyler Austin. The Yankees start a trip Tuesday at Washington.

With Scranton off Monday, the Yankees transferred the rehab assignments of first baseman Greg Bird (right ankle surgery on March 27) and outfielder Billy McKinney (left shoulder sprain on March 31) to Double-A Trenton.

Neil Walker, originally envisioned as mostly a second baseman when the Yankees signed him in March, has played mostly at first in the absence of Bird. Gleyber Torres, a touted 21-year-old prospect, made his major league debut April 22 and has become the starting second baseman. He is hitting .319 with three doubles, three homers and 12 RBIs.

When Bird is ready to come off the disabled list later this month, Austin or Torreyes could be sent to the minors.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.