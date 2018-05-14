Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia will begin his rehab assignment Monday in Pawtucket. He is scheduled to start at second base and bat third against Buffalo, the PawSox announced.

Pedroia hasn't played yet this season after undergoing a cartilage restoration procedure on his left knee in October.

Also Monday, the Red Sox activated right-hander Steven Wright from his 15-game suspension under Major League Baseball's domestic violence policy and placed right-hander Hector Velazquez on the 10-day disabled list with a lower back strain.

Pedroia, a four-time All-Star and 2008 MVP, dealt with the knee injury all last season, even after having arthroscopic surgery before the season to fix a torn meniscus. He took two turns on the disabled list and played in only one game from July 28 through Sept. 1. He batted .293 but started only 97 games at second base.

Wright's suspension was for a Dec. 8 incident involving Wright and his wife, Shannon. He was arrested at their Tennessee home on misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and preventing a 911 call. He was released the following day on a $2,500 bond, and his case was later retired by the Williamson County court and will be dropped if additional offenses don't occur within the next year.

Wright and his wife have been undergoing counseling.

Wright hasn't pitched in the majors this season after starting the season on the 10-day disabled list as he recovered from surgery on his left knee. He made four appearances for the PawSox before being activated and then serving his suspension.

Velazquez is 2-0 with a 2.10 ERA in 10 appearances this season, including two starts.