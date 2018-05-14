Toronto Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna's administrative leave was extended to May 21, Major League Baseball announced Monday.

Osuna was arrested last week for assault on a woman, according to Toronto police. Police would not release further details of the alleged incident in order to protect the identity of the woman.

MLB is investigating the alleged incident and had placed Osuna on leave in accordance with the MLB-MLBPA domestic violence policy.

The Blue Jays issued a statement last week saying they "fully support the decision by the Commissioner's Office to place him on administrative leave. We are taking the matter extremely seriously, as the type of conduct associated with this incident is not reflective of our values as an organization."

Osuna, 23, has a court appearance scheduled for June 18.

In 15 appearances this season, Osuna has a 2.93 ERA with nine saves.