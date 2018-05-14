An MRI performed on Los Angeles Angels reliever Keynan Middleton revealed damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, the team announced Monday.

Middleton is seeking a second opinion, the team said.

He has been placed on the 10-day disabled list. Right-hander Felix Pena was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Middleton, 24, was removed from Sunday's game against the Twins in the top of the eighth inning because of elbow discomfort with a 1-1 count on Minnesota's Eddie Rosario.

Middleton had just returned from the disabled list last Thursday after being sidelined with elbow inflammation.

He leads the Angels with six saves. He has a 2.04 ERA in 17⅔ innings over 16 appearances, with 16 strikeouts and nine walks.