A.J. Pollock dives in an attempt to stop Tyler Saladino's line drive but misses and comes up favoring his left hand. He'd leave the game in the 9th. (0:54)

Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder A.J. Pollock left Monday night's game against the Milwaukee Brewers with a left thumb sprain.

Pollock will see a hand specialist on Tuesday, Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said.

Pollock was hurt in the top of the ninth inning when he made a diving attempt on a line drive off the bat of pinch hitter Tyler Saladino. The ball got past Pollock, and Saladino rounded the bases for an inside-the-park home run.

The Brewers won 7-2.