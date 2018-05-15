The Chicago White Sox activated starting second baseman Yoan Moncada from the disabled list on Tuesday.

He was placed on the 10-day DL on May 5 with left hamstring tightness.

The White Sox had an open roster spot after optioning infielder Jose Rondon to Triple-A Charlotte on Sunday after their 5-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs.

The 22-year-old Moncada, who was acquired by the White Sox in the 2016 trade that sent Chris Sale to the Boston Red Sox, is hitting .263 with six home runs, 15 RBIs and four stolen bases in 29 games this season.