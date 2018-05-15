Seattle Mariners star second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games without pay by Major League Baseball after testing positive for a banned substance, it was announced Tuesday.

Cano tested positive for the diuretic Furosemide, which violates the MLB's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Cano suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand when he was struck by a pitch from Detroit's Blaine Hardy on Sunday. He was placed on the disabled list Monday and was scheduled to see a specialist in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old Cano is one of the Mariners' biggest stars, having hit 23 home runs last season after getting 39 in 2016.

The eight-time All-Star selection was batting .287 with four home runs and 23 RBIs this season, his fifth with Seattle. Cano hadn't missed a game this season and hasn't played in fewer than 150 games in any of the past 11 seasons.

According to ESPN Stats & Information, Cano's 1,783 games played since the start of the 2007 season are the most in MLB in that span.

Current Mariners outfielder Dee Gordon was suspended 80 games for violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy while he was with the Marlins in 2016.