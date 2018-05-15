        <
        >

          Carson Smith suffers potentially major shoulder injury throwing glove

          4:21 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Boston Red Sox reliever Carson Smith suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder when he threw his glove in the dugout Monday night, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Tuesday.

          Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, but Dombrowski said there was no timetable for his return.

          Dombrowski called the injury "unfortunate" and said Smith is seeking a second opinion.

          "It's got the potential of being a major injury," he said.

          Smith allowed an eighth-inning home run to the Athletics' Khris Davis in Boston's 6-5 loss Monday night. When Smith left the mound he threw his glove in frustration, causing the injury.

          Smith is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 14.1 innings pitched.

          Left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner has been called up from Triple-A Pawtucket.

          ABOUT COOKIES

          We use cookies to offer an improved online experience. By clicking "OK" without changing your settings you are giving your consent to receive cookies.