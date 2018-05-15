Boston Red Sox reliever Carson Smith suffered a subluxation of his right shoulder when he threw his glove in the dugout Monday night, president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski told reporters Tuesday.

Smith was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, but Dombrowski said there was no timetable for his return.

Dombrowski called the injury "unfortunate" and said Smith is seeking a second opinion.

"It's got the potential of being a major injury," he said.

Smith allowed an eighth-inning home run to the Athletics' Khris Davis in Boston's 6-5 loss Monday night. When Smith left the mound he threw his glove in frustration, causing the injury.

Smith is 1-1 with a 3.77 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 14.1 innings pitched.

Left-handed pitcher Bobby Poyner has been called up from Triple-A Pawtucket.