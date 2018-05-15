Justin Turner has been activated from the 10-day disabled list and is batting third for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday night against the Marlins in Miami.

Turner has been out since March after breaking his left wrist when he was hit by a pitch.

The news is welcomed for the Dodgers, who have scuffled to a 16-24 start to the year. The reigning National League champions have sorely missed one of their clubhouse leaders, who's coming off a 2017 season in which he hit .322 with 21 homers and 71 RBIs and was named MVP of the NL Championship Series.

Turner was struck by a pitch from Oakland Athletics right-hander Kendall Graveman in the first inning of a spring training game in March. He did not need surgery.