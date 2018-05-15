Yoenis Cespedes of the New York Mets underwent an MRI on Tuesday that revealed a mild strain of his right hip, and the team has discussed with the outfielder the possibility he will be placed on the disabled list, general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday.

Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Cespedes will not start Tuesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays and would only be used as a pinch-hitter if the game were on the line.

"It's the same lingering injury," Alderson said.

Alderson said Cespedes had indicated his injury was improving the past few days but the Mets had him undergo the MRI as a precaution. Alderson said that after the team got the MRI results it decided to take Cespedes out of the lineup and will evaluate his situation in the next few days.

Cespedes, 32, leads the Mets with eight home runs and 28 RBIs and has a .255 batting average this season.