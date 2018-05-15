        <
          Yankees recall Clint Frazier from Triple-A to replace David Hale

          5:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The New York Yankees have recalled 23-year-old outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Scranton.

          The Yankees announced the move before Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals. He replaces right-handed pitcher David Hale, who was designated for assignment before the game.

          Frazier, who was reinstated from the seven-day concussion disabled list and optioned to Triple-A on May 2, tweeted about his return Tuesday afternoon.

          Frazier batted .362 with three home runs and four RBIs during his 12-game stint with Scranton.

