Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has been placed back on the 10-day disabled list with an injury to his left hamstring.

Beltre, who had just returned to the Rangers' lineup last Tuesday after missing 12 games because of a strained left hamstring, reinjured it Sunday.

Beltre had said after the game Sunday that it felt like the soreness this time was in a different spot.

The Rangers said the move is retroactive to Monday, and that infielder Hanser Alberto has been purchased from Triple-A Round Rock.

He is hitting .314 with one home run and 12 RBIs this season.