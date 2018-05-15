        <
        >

          Rangers' Adrian Beltre back on DL for hamstring injury

          6:28 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre has been placed back on the 10-day disabled list with an injury to his left hamstring.

          Beltre, who had just returned to the Rangers' lineup last Tuesday after missing 12 games because of a strained left hamstring, reinjured it Sunday.

          Beltre had said after the game Sunday that it felt like the soreness this time was in a different spot.

          The Rangers said the move is retroactive to Monday, and that infielder Hanser Alberto has been purchased from Triple-A Round Rock.

          He is hitting .314 with one home run and 12 RBIs this season.

