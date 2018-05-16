Milwaukee Brewers catcher Stephen Vogt, who was close to rejoining the team after injuring his shoulder in spring training, instead will have surgery this week that will sideline the 33-year-old veteran for the season.

While with Double-A Biloxi, Vogt, reinjured the shoulder while making a throw on May 5. He had an MRI, which showed damage to the rotator cuff, labrum and capsule, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

As first reported by MLB.com, the severity of the injury was confirmed Tuesday by specialist Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.

Vogt had surgery on his labrum in 2009, and he was worried last week about the toll of a second surgery. He has been moved to the 60-day disabled list.

"Obviously, there are big implications here with a second shoulder injury like this that I don't like to think about but I am thinking about," Vogt said last week. "I felt everything go wrong that could go wrong with a shoulder.

"It's definitely weighing on me."

Vogt, who has a career .251 batting average with 57 home runs and 218 RBIs, was entering his first full season with the Brewers. He was claimed off waivers after being designated for assignment by the Oakland Athletics in 2017.