The New York Mets have placed outfielder Yoenis Cespedes on the 10-day disabled list with a right hip strain.

The Mets announced the roster move, which is retroactive to Monday, before Wednesday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Infielder Phillip Evans was recalled from the minors in a corresponding roster move.

Cespedes initially suffered the injury on May 6 but has appeared in five games since then. Mets manager Mickey Callaway said Wednesday morning that he was uncertain whether Cespedes would be sidelined longer than the minimum 10 days.

Cespedes, 32, is batting .255 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs.