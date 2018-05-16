Jason Castro will miss the rest of the season after the Minnesota Twins determined that the veteran catcher's knee injury was more serious than they initially expected.

Twins manager Paul Molitor announced Wednesday that Castro had surgery to repair a torn meniscus and is "looking at a long rehab."

The surgery, performed Tuesday, was expected to involve removing a portion of Castro's meniscus. But Molitor told reporters Wednesday that the tear "was a little bit more significant."

"They decided to try to keep what he had left [of the meniscus]," Molitor told reporters, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "They thought that was the best course of action for him as far as prolonging his career and productivity."

Molitor told reporters Monday that the Twins expected Castro to miss four to six weeks. But two days later, Molitor explained that Castro agreed to the season-ending surgery in order to prolong his career.

"Jason was made aware the day before that when you get in there, this is always a possibility," Molitor said. "He was on board if they had to do what they had to do that he wanted to protect his future."

Castro, 30, was batting just .143 with one home run in 19 games this season, his second with the Twins. He has one year remaining on a three-year, $24.5 million contract with Minnesota.