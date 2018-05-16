The Tampa Bay Rays have placed slumping outfielder Carlos Gomez on the 10-day disabled list, paving the way for infield prospect Christian Arroyo's promotion to the majors.

The Rays announced Wednesday that Gomez was placed on the DL with a strained right groin. The 12-year veteran suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals and left in the sixth inning.

Arroyo was recalled from Triple-A Durham and is expected to be available off the bench for Wednesday afternoon's game against Kansas City. Arroyo, 22, was one of three prospects acquired from the Giants in a December trade that sent Evan Longoria to San Francisco.

Gomez, 32, is batting .200 with five home runs and 11 RBIs this season. Arroyo, rated by ESPN's Keith Law as the team's seventh-best prospect prior to the season, was batting .200 with one homer in 17 games for Durham. He made his major league debut last season, playing 34 games for the Giants.