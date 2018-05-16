Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre went back on the disabled list Tuesday, and the team is looking for ways to fill the void at third.

The Rangers were contemplating asking left fielder/first baseman Joey Gallo to go back to third, but he is not fan of the idea.

"I don't want. I don't like it," Gallo said before Wednesday's game with the Seattle Mariners. "I hate it, no joke. I hate third base."

Gallo came up through the Rangers system as a third baseman, but has been playing left with an occasional stint at first for the past couple of years.

And he wants it to stay that way.

"I'd rather catch," he said. "No joke."

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been holding down Beltre's spot, but manager Jeff Banister said Gallo's name had come up.

Gallo said he wouldn't turn down the assignment -- he just doesn't relish the idea of going back to third. "I hate it. It's my least favorite position now. I've played other positions, realized how bad third base can be on my body," he said.

"I'll play there. I have no problem playing there. It's a tough spot to be in. No one has even asked me, but if they did, I'd tell them I'm playing."

Gallo entered Wednesday's game batting only .205. He homered during Tuesday night's 9-8 loss to the Mariners.