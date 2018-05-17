Washington Nationals catcher Matt Wieters had surgery Wednesday on his left hamstring, the team announced Thursday.

No timetable for his return was announced. The Nationals said he will be re-evaluated by the team's doctors when he returns to Washington.

Wieters, 31, had been placed on the 10-day disabled list on Friday with a left hamstring strain. He is batting .231 with three home runs and seven RBIs this season in 23 games, making 19 starts at catcher. He has thrown out nine of 18 attempted base stealers.

He has been placed on the DL twice this season, as he was sidelined in early April with a strained left oblique.

Pedro Severino, 24, has started 21 games at catcher with Wieters sidelined multiple times this season and is hitting .274 with nine RBIs. He has thrown out seven of 18 attempted base stealers.

The Nationals recalled catcher Spencer Kieboom from Triple-A Syracuse last Friday to back up Severino during Wieters' absence.