The Los Angeles Dodgers are making history with their poor start, but manager Dave Roberts' job appears to be safe.

General manager Farhan Zaidi said Thursday that the team's front office has "confidence" in Roberts' performance this season. The Dodgers entered Thursday 16-26 and in last place in the National League West. It's the earliest the club has been 10 games under .500 since 1929.

"We, again, have all the confidence in him in the world," Zaidi said on Mornings With Keyshawn, Jorge and LZ on ESPN Los Angeles. "We said that during spring training when people asked about it. [We] haven't seen anything in this first quarter of the season that has done anything to our confidence level with him."

On Monday, team president Andrew Friedman said he is responsible for the Dodgers' early-season struggles -- not Roberts.

"There is no doubt in my mind that he is the right guy to lead this team going forward," Friedman told the Los Angeles Times. "The way our minds work is not to assign blame to anyone at this point. It's to hunker down, all together, and try to solve problems.

"I'm very comfortable in saying that, if we had to assign blame at this point, it should be me who is taking that, and not Doc."