The Atlanta Braves placed right-handed pitcher Mike Soroka on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with a right shoulder strain.

Soroka, the Braves' top pitching prospect, is 1-1 with a 3.68 ERA in three starts since he was called up by the team. The 20-year-old has recorded 15 strikeouts and four walks in 14 2/3 innings pitched.

He had been scheduled to start Thursday night against the Chicago Cubs. Left-hander Max Fried was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett in a corresponding move and will start the game instead.

The DL move with Soroka is retroactive to Monday.

Entering Thursday's games, the Braves have the best record in the National League at 26-16.