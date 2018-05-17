ST. LOUIS -- The Cardinals have put catcher Carson Kelly on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right hamstring, a setback for a team already without the injured Yadier Molina behind the plate.

The Cardinals also moved pitcher Adam Wainwright from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day DL and called up catcher Steve Baron from Triple-A Memphis.

Editor's Picks Speed vs. power: Could '80s Cardinals cut it in today's game? The Cardinals of Willie McGee and Vince Coleman ran wild, winning three pennants in the '80s. But how would they fare in today's homer-happy world?

Kelly, 23, was hitting .111 since being called up on May 6 following Molina's late-night surgery after being hit by a foul ball in the groin.

Wainwright was put on the disabled list for a second time this season after a recurrence of right elbow pain during a start at San Diego. He and Kelly are among five Cardinals to go on the disabled list this week, joining Carlos Martinez, Tyler Lyons and Luke Gregerson.

Baron was 0-for-11 with Seattle in 2015 in his only major league action.