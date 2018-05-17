The Milwaukee Brewers placed Ryan Braun on the 10-day disabled list Thursday with tightness in his middle back.

Braun missed all three of the Brewers' games with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field this week.

Ryan Braun has missed the last three games with tightness in his back. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The move was made retroactive to Monday, so Braun will be eligible be reinstated on May 24.

The team won't make a corresponding move until Friday.

Braun, who has played both in the outfield and at first base this season, is hitting .222 with five home runs and 20 RBIs.

The 2007 Rookie of the Year, 2011 National League MVP and six-time All-Star has 307 home runs, 1,009 RBIs and a .300 average in 12 major league seasons.