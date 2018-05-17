There were no five-star hotel stays for the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

In fact, it was just the opposite for the American League's hottest team.

The Yankees spent the night at Dulles International Airport in Virginia, general manager Brian Cashman said, after their scheduled flight to Kansas City for the start of a weekend series against the Royals was delayed for close to 12 hours. With hotels in the Washington area at near capacity at such a late hour, the Yankees opted to spend the overnight either waiting in the terminal or on the plane itself.

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton did a lot of waiting Wednesday. Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

According to Cashman, the flight's delay was caused by several factors, including a mechanical issue with the plane and storms in the D.C. area; both of New York's games against the Nationals on Wednesday weren't completed due to rain.

"It was an unfortunate set of circumstances," Cashman said, according to Newsday.

The Yankees' flight eventually took off at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

"Fortunately," Cashman said, "[Thursday] was an off day."