The Pittsburgh Pirates intend to recall Austin Meadows from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday, a move that comes with fellow outfielder Starling Marte nursing discomfort in his right side.

Meadows was ranked 70th on Keith Law's list of the top 100 prospects in baseball entering the season.

Austin Meadows will probably see time in center field with Starling Marte ailing. Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

The 23-year-old Meadows is hitting .294 (37-for-126) with 10 doubles, 1 home run, 15 RBIs and 20 runs scored this season at Triple-A.

He was the ninth overall pick in 2013.

The Pirates will announce the corresponding roster move Friday.