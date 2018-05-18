Follow-up tests on the left thumb of Colorado Rockies All-Star second baseman DJ LeMahieu revealed a small fracture and a sprain, the team said Thursday.

The news could have been worse.

There was some fear that LeMahieu had ligament damage in the thumb and would need surgery, which would have kept him out much longer.

As of now, there is no timetable for his return.

"Once the swelling goes down, and that should be in the next week, I should be good to go, see how it feels -- but overall pretty good news," LeMahieu told reporters. "I was worried, I think a lot of people were worried it was going to be a lot worse."

LeMahieu was hurt Sunday while taking a swing during a loss to Milwaukee. He was batting .279 with five home runs and 13 RBIs. The two-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner also was on the DL from April 30 to May 8 with a strained right hamstring. He had never been on the disabled list prior to this season.