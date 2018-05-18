The Tampa Bay Rays have been experimenting with their pitching staff all season, and now they may be trying something manager Kevin Cash calls "unheard of."

On Saturday night, the Rays may give veteran reliever Sergio Romo the first start of his career. He'd pitch an inning or two to get the Los Angeles Angels off-balance, then the Rays would bring in rookie Ryan Yarbrough.

"The way that their lineup stacks, generally speaking, is very heavy right-handed at the top," Cash told the Tampa Bay Times after Thursday's game. "It allows us in theory to let Sergio to come in there and play the matchup game in the first, which is somewhat unheard of -- up until Saturday, anyway."

The plan would mean that Angels heavy hitters like Mike Trout and Albert Pujols would see Romo the first time around, giving Yarbrough an advantage on their second and third times through the lineup.

"Then Yarbs can, in theory, have the availability to get deeper in the game," Cash said. "There's no more secret about the third time through the order, everybody knows that. And that's kind of what this is about."

The Rays (20-22) have been using a four-man rotation to start the season. On the fifth day, the start goes to the bullpen.

The Rays are on a four-game winning streak after sweeping the Kansas City Royals and beating the Angels 7-1 on Thursday night. Designated hitter C.J. Cron, traded to Tampa Bay by the Angels in the offseason, hit his 11th homer of the season against his former team.