The New York Mets have announced that outfielder Juan Lagares will require toe surgery and is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Lagares hyperextended the big toe on his left foot and tore a ligament Wednesday when he raced to catch a drive by Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Gio Urshela in the ninth inning.

Surgery has tentatively been scheduled for next week, the team said.

Lagares is hitting .339 in 59 at-bats and had figured to get more playing time while Yoenis Cespedes (hip) is sidelined.