Veteran right-hander Clay Buchholz, who hasn't pitched in the majors in more than a year, is likely to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets on Sunday, manager Torey Lovullo said.

Buchholz, 33, agreed to a minor-league deal with the Dbacks on May 4, after being released by the Kansas City Royals.

The righthander was 1-0 with a 1.12 ERA in three starts in the Royals' minor-league system. In 16 innings he allowed 10 hits, including two home runs, struck out nine and walked seven. He had an agreement with the Royals that if he hadn't been called up to the majors by May 1, he would be released.

Buchholz played 10 seasons for the Red Sox, compiling a career ERA of 3.96 in 188 starts. Before the 2017 season, he was traded from Boston to Philadelphia but made only two starts before having surgery in April to repair a torn flexor tendon in his right arm.

DBacks general manager Mike Hazen is familiar with Buchholz from his time in the Red Sox organization, where he was director of player development and then general manager. He left Boston in 2016 for Arizona.