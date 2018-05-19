Kansas City Royals catcher Drew Butera is a man of his word. And because of that, he's got a new 'do.
And it's pink.
Butera said he made a promise to 7-year-old Dagan Lingenfelter when the boy was in the hospital getting chemotherapy treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2016. His promise: When Lingenfelter beat cancer, he could dye Butera's hair any color that he wanted.
"So, he comes in and says that when I kick cancer's butt, I can dye his hair any color he wanted, and we made a deal and we did that today," Dagan told reporters before Friday night's game.
A pact is a pact, @drewbutera.— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 18, 2018
Stay tuned. 👀 #RaisedRoyal pic.twitter.com/9ZyJ8i1a3u
According to the Kansas City Star, Lingenfelter's mother said her son's cancer has been in remission since March 2017.
The Royals posted a video on Twitter of Butera and Lingenfelter visiting a salon and both getting the tops of their locks colored. Lingenfelter was wearing a No. 9 "Butera" jersey, while Butera was sporting a No. 9 "Dagan is rad" jersey.
From meeting in 2016 and making a pact, to beating cancer and matching pink hair today! 💕 #DaganIsRad pic.twitter.com/C3bZHFPwdo— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 18, 2018
"He was in the hospital battling cancer and going through chemo," Butera said. "I made a promise to him, he had his hair dyed, that when he beats cancer he could dye my hair. So today, cancer free and we're dying some hair."