Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson, who has been dealing with inflammation in his left wrist since May 2, has been activated off the disabled list Saturday.

Swanson played in a rehab game for Class A Rome (Georgia) on Wednesday and participated in a full workout with the Braves on Friday.

"You can throw good one day, but if you don't recover well the next day, you have to work out some of the kinks," Swanson told the Atlanta Journal Constitution on Friday. "It all worked great. I feel good. Obviously a little sore, just my whole body getting back in game shape."

In a related move, the club optioned right-handed pitcher Matt Wisler to Triple-A Gwinnett.

Swanson, the first overall pick in the 2015 draft, is hitting .289 with two homers and 13 RBIs this season.