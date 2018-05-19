Howie Kendrick runs back to the warning track and appears to injure his leg while making the catch and would exit the game. (0:37)

The Washington Nationals suffered a potentially significant injury when outfielder Howie Kendrick went to the ground after catching Max Muncy's sacrifice fly to deep left field in the eighth inning of Saturday afternoon's 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Kendrick, who's hitting a team-leading .303, put no weight on his right leg and was taken off the field on a cart.

Manager Davey Martinez said Kendrick's injury was to the lower part of his right leg, but he didn't have any other details. Kendrick left the stadium to get an MRI before the game was over.

In 40 games, Kendrick has four homers and 12 RBIs. He was 1-for-3 Saturday before his injury.

