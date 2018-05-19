Howie Kendrick runs back to the warning track and appears to injure his leg while making the catch and would exit the game. (0:37)

WASHINGTON -- Nationals manager Davey Martinez said late Saturday night that Howie Kendrick suffered a ruptured right Achilles tendon when he was injured in the opener of a doubleheader against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Martinez told reporters after the second game that the veteran utility player will have surgery on Monday. The team placed Martinez on the 10-day disabled list between games of the doubleheader.

Kendrick took an awkward step while retreating to catch a deep fly ball to left field in the eighth inning of Washington's 4-1 loss. He winced as he threw the ball and then went to the ground, where a trainer examined his lower right leg. He did not put any weight on the leg and was taken off the field in a cart.

"It's a huge loss," teammate Bryce Harper said. "Not something you want to see, especially when we need him. I'm super bummed out."

Kendrick, wearing a walking boot on his right foot, was seen in the Nats dugout for the second game of the doubleheader.

His .303 batting average leads the team, and he has steadied the Nationals' lineup in the absence of regulars Adam Eaton and Daniel Murphy. Kendrick was making just his fifth start in left field this season, having played mostly at second base in place of Murphy.

The 34-year-old Kendrick is a .291 career hitter in 13 major league seasons. The Nationals acquired him in a trade with Philadelphia last July.

Washington recalled right-hander Jefry Rodriguez from Double-A Harrisburg to take Kendrick's place on the roster.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.