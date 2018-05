Slugger Khris Davis left the Oakland Athletics' game against the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday with a right groin strain.

Davis, the A's designated hitter on Sunday, was 0-for-2 before being removed for pinch-hitter Matt Joyce in the fifth inning.

Davis, 30, leads the A's with 13 home runs and 38 RBIs this season.

He has hit 98 home runs with the A's since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2016 trade.