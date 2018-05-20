J.D. Davis, who leads Triple-A with a .415 batting average, was recalled by the Houston Astros on Sunday when they placed outfielder Derek Fisher on the 10-day disabled list with gastrointestinal discomfort.

The move with Fisher was made retroactive to Saturday.

This will be Davis' second stint in the majors with the Astros this season. He batted .250 in 24 at-bats to begin this season.

Since being demoted to Triple-A Fresno, Davis, an infielder, also has four home runs and 36 RBIs in 130 at-bats. He hit for the cycle on Thursday, going 4-for-4 with five RBIs in Fresno's 9-7 victory over El Paso.

ESPN's Keith Law ranked him as the No. 10 prospect in the Astros' system.

Fisher is hitting .176 with four home runs and 11 RBIs in 81 plate appearances this season.