Cardinals rookie pitcher Jordan Hicks becomes the first player in the past 10 seasons to throw multiple 105-mph pitches in the same game. (0:33)

St. Louis Cardinals rookie right-hander Jordan Hicks hit 105 mph on the radar gun twice Sunday, becoming the first pitcher to throw multiple pitches at that speed in the same game in the past 10 seasons.

Current New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman is the only other pitcher to hit 105 mph on the radar gun during that time frame, the only span in which verifiable pitch-speed data has been kept, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Hicks threw the two pitches to Philadelphia Phillies center fielder Odubel Herrera. In the five-pitch at-bat, in which Herrera struck out but reached first base on a wild pitch, Hicks threw sinkers clocked at 104, 105, 104, 105 and 103. According to Statcast, those were the five fastest pitches thrown this season.

In 1⅓ scoreless innings to finish out the Cardinals' 5-1 victory, Hicks threw 13 pitches that were clocked at least at 100 mph.

Hicks' velocity hasn't equaled big strikeout totals this season and he has walked more batters than he has fanned. In 22 innings he has nine strikeouts and 16 walks. He is 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA.