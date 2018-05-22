The Minnesota Twins have designated veteran right-hander Phil Hughes for assignment.

Hughes (0-0, 6.75 ERA) has made two starts in seven appearances this year and last pitched in a game on Friday, allowing two hits, one run and a walk.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said after the team's 4-2 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday that Hughes was not asked to go back down to the minors.

The 31-year-old's best season with the Twins was his first when he went 16-10 with a 3.52 ERA in 2014 after signing with Minnesota as a New York Yankees free agent.

Hughes originally signed a three-year deal with the Twins for $24 million. On the strength of that first season he earned an extension worth $42 million that runs through 2019.

Hughes' past three seasons have been marred by injury and ineffectiveness. He has twice undergone surgery to correct thoracic outlet syndrome and has also dealt with injuries to his knee and oblique.