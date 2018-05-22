        <
          Clay Buchholz gets another turn in Diamondbacks' rotation

          12:27 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          MILWAUKEE -- Clay Buchholz gets another start on the comeback trail.

          Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo liked what he saw from Buchholz in his start Sunday and decided against shuffling the rotation.

          "[He] will stay in turn,'' Lovullo said. "Clay is going to get another opportunity."

          Buchholz allowed one run on two hits in five-plus innings on Sunday in his Arizona debut. He got a no-decision in the Mets' 4-1 win.

          The 33-year-old righty threw 61 pitches in his first start in more than a year. He suffered a season-ending injury when he tore a tendon in his right forearm on April 11, 2017, while pitching for Philadelphia.

          Buchholz, a two-time All-Star with Boston, made five minor league starts for Kansas City and Arizona this season. He was promoted from Triple-A Reno for the start against the Mets.

