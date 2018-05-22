Seattle Mariners second baseman Dee Gordon has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a fractured toe, marking the latest setback at the position for Seattle.

The Mariners have not announced a timeline for how long Gordon will be sidelined, and they have not disclosed when the speedster suffered the injury. Gordon missed a game earlier this month with what the team described as a bruised toe.

Seattle recalled slugging first baseman Dan Vogelbach from Triple-A Tacoma to replace Gordon on the active roster. The Mariners announced the move Tuesday, one week after star second baseman Robinson Cano was suspended 80 games for violating baseball's joint drug agreement.

Gordon, a two-time All-Star second baseman for the Miami Marlins, transitioned to center field earlier this year after being traded to the Mariners, who already had Cano at second base.

But when Cano was suspended, after already suffering a broken hand, Gordon was shifted back to second base last week.

Gordon, 30, is batting .302 with 25 runs scored this season and leads the American League with 16 stolen bases.