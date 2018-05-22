        <
        >

          Rays calling up infield prospect Willy Adames

          3:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          The Tampa Bay Rays promoted top shortstop prospect Willy Adames, who will start against the Boston Red Sox in the opener of a three-game series Tuesday.

          Adames, 22, will bat fifth in Tampa Bay's lineup Tuesday against Boston ace Chris Sale. The Rays placed infielder Joey Wendle on the paternity list in a move to create a roster spot for Adames.

          Adames, 22, is batting .311 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 40 games this season at Triple-A Durham. He was rated as baseball's No. 20 overall prospect earlier this year by ESPN's Keith Law.

