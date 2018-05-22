Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Steven Souza Jr. is going back on the 10-day disabled list because of a strain of the right pectoral muscle.

The 29-year-old Souza reinjured his pectoral muscle on a throw from right field Friday night. He originally hurt it during spring training and didn't start his big league season until May 3.

Outfielder Socrates Brito was recalled on Tuesday from Triple-A Reno to replace Souza.

An MRI on Saturday determined Souza sustained a strain and had inflammation.

"Obviously a little more sore than I'd like,'' he said.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo initially described the injury as inflammation; after being told Souza called it a strain, Lovullo confirmed the strain diagnosis. Lovullo said Souza slipped chasing a ball down the line earlier in the week, starting to cause the tightness.

In his first season with Arizona, the former Tampa Bay Rays player is hitting .167 (7 for 42) with one RBI.