Trevor Cahill plunks Mitch Haniger on the left wrist in the fourth inning and would leave the game. (0:22)

Seattle Mariners outfielder Mitch Haniger left Tuesday night's game in Oakland after being hit on the left wrist by a Trevor Cahill pitch in the fourth inning.

The team said X-rays were negative and Haniger was listed as day-to-day.

Editor's Picks Mariners put Gordon on DL with fractured toe Dee Gordon, who is batting .304 and leads the AL with 16 steals, was put on the DL with a fractured big toe on his right foot by the Mariners.

Mariners designated hitter Nelson Cruz has been out since being hit on the elbow by a pitch Saturday in his first game back after missing time because of a pitch off his foot.

Seattle now leads all of baseball with 29 batters hit by pitches this season.

The team also is playing without Dee Gordon, who is on the DL with a fractured toe, and second baseman Robinson Cano, who is serving an 80-game suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

Haniger initially stayed in the game and took his position in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning, but he was replaced by Andrew Romine in the fifth.

Haniger, who spent time on the DL last season after taking a pitch to the face, is batting .296 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs.