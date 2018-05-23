Talk about wall ball. Minnesota Twins slugger Brian Dozier just missed a home run on Wednesday, hitting a ball that stuck in the seam at the top of the center field field wall at Target Field.

Wait, what?!? A baseball wedgie?



What are you doing, science?! pic.twitter.com/kazZWWmpUH — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) May 23, 2018

The blast came in the bottom of the first inning. After a conference, umpires awarded Dozier a ground-rule double. He came around to score on a Eddie Rosario single.

This isn't the first time that Dozier has had a run-in with the outfield wall. In a 2016 game at Nationals Park, a ball that he hit stuck in the left-field wall, but it lodged in between fencing and the bottom padding and wasn't as dramatic as Wednesday's play.

Brian Dozier also stuck a ball in the wall at Nationals Park in 2016. pic.twitter.com/C97QPwQXzu — Drew Silva (@drewsilv) May 23, 2018

Dozier has seven homers this season after hitting 34 last year and 42 the season before that.