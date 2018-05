The Cincinnati Reds have placed closer Raisel Iglesias on the 10-day disabled list with a strained biceps in his left, non-throwing arm.

Iglesias has eight saves, a 2.08 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP this season.

The Reds activated right-hander Michael Lorenzen from the DL and recalled Tanner Rainey from Triple A.

Right-hander Austin Brice also was placed on the 10-day DL.