The Oakland Athletics activated designated hitter Khris Davis from the 10-day disabled list Thursday.

He went on the DL on May 23 (retroactive to May 21) with a Grade 1 strain of his right groin.

Davis leads the A's with 13 home runs and is second on the club with 38 RBIs. He is batting .235.

He has hit 98 home runs with the A's since being acquired from the Milwaukee Brewers in a 2016 trade.

Right-hander Carlos Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A Nashville in a corresponding move. He made his debut with the A's on Wednesday night, pitching two scoreless relief innings against the Tampa Bay Rays.