Boston Red Sox outfielder Mookie Betts leads the major leagues with 16 home runs, and teammate J.D. Martinez is right behind with 15, but both said they don't want any part of the Home Run Derby.

"Hell no," Betts told the Boston Globe. "I don't hit home runs in BP. I'm not that kind of hitter."

Editor's Picks Yanks' Judge rules out repeat run in HR Derby Yankees slugger Aaron Judge said winning last year's Home Run Derby was "a cool experience" but that he doesn't see a need to defend his title at this year's event.

Martinez's reason is more personal. He wasn't selected to the annual competition back in 2015, when he had 25 home runs with the Detroit Tigers before the All-Star Break, and he's still harboring some hard feelings.

"MLB didn't want me," Martinez said. "I figured I'd have the option of doing it and they said no. They had other guys they wanted, all these young guys. I was like, 'Forget it. I'll never do it.'"

The home run hitting contest -- scheduled for July 16 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., during the All-Star Game festivities -- will be looking for a new champion.

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who won last year's competition at Miami's Marlins Park, told the New York Post on Tuesday that he wouldn't be back to defend his title.