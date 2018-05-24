ARLINGTON, Texas -- Travel problems have delayed the New York Yankees from getting home from Texas.

Newsday reports the team's chartered Delta flight took off after Wednesday night's 12-10 loss to the Rangers. But the flight had to return to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport because of a mechanical problem.

Gary Sanchez, Giancarlo Stanton and the rest of the Yankees might have hoped to exit Texas swiftly after a 12-10 loss to the Rangers, but the team was delayed due to airplane issues. Orlin Wagner/AP Photo

The plane landed safely and the flight resumed early Thursday morning.

Last week, the Yankees were forced to spend the night at Dulles International Airport outside Washington because of a mechanical problem, rough weather and rules that limit the number of hours that a flight crew can work.

An email seeking comment from the team was not returned.