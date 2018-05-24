        <
          Angels push back Shohei Ohtani's next outing as starting pitcher

          11:53 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          TORONTO -- The Los Angeles Angels are pushing back Shohei Ohtani's next outing as a starting pitcher to manage the workload of the two-way rookie.

          Angels manager Mike Scioscia made the announcement Thursday.

          Ohtani is 4-1 with a 3.35 ERA in seven starts. He had been scheduled to pitch against fellow Japanese right-hander Masahiro Tanaka at Yankee Stadium on Sunday. Scioscia said Ohtani would be available to hit against Tanaka.

          The Angels haven't set a date for Ohtani's next outing.

          Ohtani last pitched May 20 against Tampa Bay, winning his second straight decision and giving up two runs and six hits in a season-high 7 2/3 innings. His 110 pitches were also a season-high.

          Ohtani has started at designated hitter the past two games, hitting a game-tying two-run single in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays. He's the DH again in Thursday's afternoon finale.

          In 26 games as a DH this season, Ohtani is batting .308 with six home runs and 19 RBI.

