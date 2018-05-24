The Minnesota Twins reinstated third baseman Miguel Sano from the disabled list Thursday.

He has missed the Twins' past 24 games with a left hamstring strain.

During a five-game rehabilitation assignment at Triple-A Rochester, he hit .375 with two home runs and three RBIs.

In a corresponding move, the Twins sent outfielder Jake Cave to Rochester. He appeared in three games with the Twins and homered on May 19 against the Milwaukee Brewers in his major league debut.

Sano, 25, was an All-Star last season and set career highs with 28 home runs and 77 RBIs. He is hitting .213 with five home runs and 14 RBIs this season.