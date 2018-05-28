Power Rankings: There's a new No. 1 among MLB's power trio

Eduardo Perez and Tim Kurkjian break down this week's best across MLB and discuss if the Cubs should be in the top five. (1:20)

The Yankees, Red Sox and Astros might already be establishing themselves as MLB's elite trio, but that doesn't mean there won't be jostling for position during the rest of the season. Witness this week's turnover, as the reigning champs earned three first-place votes to regain the top slot in the rankings. The Red Sox got the other two votes to keep their place at No. 2, which pushed the Yanks down two spots down -- but this seems like far from the last time we'll see these three reshuffle the pecking order among baseball's best.

Two teams made four-rung jumps up to further shake up our top 10, the Brewers making their move up to No. 6 while the Mariners shrugged off injuries and a key suspension to crack the top 10, bumping the Cardinals. The only team to make an even larger gain this week was the Mets, who made a five-slot rebound in their latest bit of pingpong up and down the rankings.

Where some gained, others necessarily suffered. The biggest single drop was by the Diamondbacks, declining by another four spaces and still in free fall amid their 2-15 stumble in the standings. The Blue Jays suffered the second-largest drop, falling three slots and out of the top 20.

This week, our panel of voters comprises David Schoenfield, Eric Karabell, Tim Kurkjian, Bradford Doolittle and Sarah Langs.

Record: 34-20

Week 7 ranking: 3

The Astros pitching has been impressive all season long and allowed just 126 runs through 50 games this season, the fewest in the live ball era (since 1920). Plenty has been said about the Astros' rotation, and with good reason, as they have the American League's top three starting pitchers in ERA. But don't forget about the bullpen, which also leads the AL in ERA (2.96) and WHIP (1.08). Houston relievers have held opponents to just a .274 OBP this season, best in the majors. -- Jacob Nitzberg, ESPN Stats and Information

Record: 36-17

Week 7 ranking: 2

Hanley Ramírez was designated for assignment to make room for Dustin Pedroia on the active roster. Part of the reason that move could be made was the success of first baseman Mitch Moreland in limited stretches. Since May 1, Moreland has slugged .754, best among first basemen with at least 50 plate appearances this month. His .655 slugging percentage so far this year outpaces J.D. Martinez's. -- Dan McCarthy, ESPN Stats and Information

Record: 33-16

Week 7 ranking: 1

Gleyber Torres is not the only young bat on the Yankees providing promising production. Miguel Andujar was Keith Law's No. 54 prospect entering the season and has hit .291 in 42 games. He trails just Torres (.320) in batting average among Yankees with 100 plate appearances. His one downside? Andujar has drawn just five walks to this point. -- McCarthy

Record: 27-22

Week 7 ranking: 5

Despite the Cubs' weak .230 average with runners in scoring position, their 5.2 runs per game leads the NL, as does their .771 OPS. That's also despite Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward having OPS marks more like a defense-minded shortstop, so the NL's best offense has plenty of room to get even better. -- Kenneth Woolums, ESPN Stats and Information

Record: 30-21

Week 7 ranking: 4

The Braves had a "show me" week with a very difficult road trip to Philadelphia and Boston, and Atlanta won just one game while the offense struggled. Something that might have gone unnoticed is Ozzie Albies has cooled off; after putting up a .988 OPS before May, he has a .718 OPS since May 1, along with a .286 OBP. -- Woolums

Record: 34-20

Week 7 ranking: 10

The Brewers' hot start has set a number of franchise milestones this season. They needed the fewest games to reach 30 wins in franchise history (49), then won the next day to give them their best record through 50 games in franchise history (31-19). Though the Brewers haven't lost often, when they do, it's because they don't score. Milwaukee has already been shut out nine times this season, the most in MLB, including last Thursday against the Mets. -- Nitzberg

Record: 29-22

Week 7 ranking: 6

The Nationals are starting to look a lot more like the team many picked to reach the World Series this year despite their city's past playoff disappointment (which the Capitals are doing their best to dispel). The Nationals have a plus-43 run differential, sixth-best in the majors. Entering May, the Nationals had just a plus-4 run differential. -- Sarah Langs, ESPN Stats and Information

Record: 29-21

Week 7 ranking: 7

The Phillies have a 3.38 team ERA, fifth-best in the majors behind the Astros. Their starters clock in with a 3.33 ERA (fifth in MLB), and their relievers rank seventh with a 3.49 ERA. After Saturday's games, the Phillies were alone in first place in the NL East for the first time since Sept. 28, 2011 -- the last day of the season that year. -- Langs

Record: 29-24

Week 7 ranking: 8

Fresh off the best game of his already brilliant career, it's time to ask the annual question: Is Mike Trout actually getting even better? He went 5-for-5 with three doubles and a home run on Saturday against the Yankees, setting career highs for hits, doubles, extra-base hits and total bases (11). As for his season outlook, he's currently on pace to set career highs in home runs, walks, OBP, slugging and OPS. -- Paul Casella, ESPN Stats and Information

Record: 32-20

Week 7 ranking: 14

It seems nothing can slow down the Mariners in their quest to end a 16-year postseason drought. They're 9-3 since Robinson Cano received his 80-game suspension, despite the fact that Dee Gordon, Cano's replacement at second, landed on the disabled list less than a week later. If you're looking for positive news, look no further than James Paxton. After putting up a 5.12 ERA in April, Paxton is 3-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 46 strikeouts -- and a no-hitter -- in 38 innings this month. -- Casella

Record: 28-22

Week 7 ranking: 9

Alex Reyes' impending return is good news for the Cardinals, but they're already third in the majors in rotation ERA (3.02) behind the Astros and Nationals. Their starters have allowed just a .624 OPS, which also ranks second behind the Astros (.579). Reyes had a 1.57 ERA in 46 innings in 2016 and will be returning from Tommy John surgery. In four starts across various levels of the minors this year en route to his return, Reyes threw 23 innings and struck out 44 batters, walking just seven. Sounds like he's ready. -- Langs

Record: 26-25

Week 7 ranking: 11

While the bullpen is a shambles and four outfielders are on the DL, other Indians have stepped up to support their team's core stars. Michael Brantley is healthy and hitting with the same authority he delivered in 2014-2015. His OPS+ in those seasons was 139, and is 143 now. And the rotation has been strengthened by rookie Adam Plutko, who contributed to a team shutout of the Cubs last week with his second quality start in two turns. -- Christina Kahrl, ESPN.com

Record: 28-24

Week 7 ranking: 12

The Pirates have a nice problem on their hands with four good outfielders to rotate into the lineup now that Starling Marte is back in action, because top prospect Austin Meadows (No. 70 on Law's top 100 prospects for 2018) earned the right to stick around after delivering six extra-base hits in nine games. -- Woolums

Record: 24-28

Week 7 ranking: 15

The good news is that Chris Taylor has gotten his batting stroke back in May (posting an .922 OPS with a 16 percent walk rate) while taking over at shortstop in Corey Seager's absence. And they'll get Clayton Kershaw back later this week after he missed a month. What is not working as well? Pushing Cody Bellinger out to center field to keep Max Muncy's bat in the lineup. Bellinger's .683 OPS in May has been his worst month at the plate in the majors. -- Kahrl

Record: 25-24

Week 6 ranking: 20

It was a nightmarish week for the Mets bullpen, which posted a 6.75 ERA since Monday after entering the week with a 3.80 ERA. The overall team bullpen ERA is now up to 4.17, which ranks 19th in MLB. Outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been a bright spot of late, with a .318 batting average and .636 slugging percentage since May 13, along with three home runs and seven extra-base hits in that span. -- Langs

Record: 28-25

Week 7 ranking: 17

Sean Manaea might finally have some reliable company in the rotation. Daniel Mengden spun his second career shutout on Saturday to stretch his scoreless innings streak to 17. Since Sept. 1 last season, Mengden's 2.40 ERA in 16 starts ranks sixth in MLB (between Jacob deGrom and Stephen Strasburg), and only Corey Kluber has a better walk rate than Mengden's 3.0 percent clip during that span. -- Kahrl

Record: 26-26

Week 7 ranking: 13

With both A.J. Pollock and Steven Souza Jr. on the DL, the injury-wracked Diamondbacks lineup has collapsed in May, producing an MLB-worst 2.3 runs per game, .546 OPS, and .109 isolated slugging. While you'd expect getting Jake Lamb back would help, they're below the Mendoza line as a team (hitting .195) against all right-handed pitchers on the season. -- Kahrl

Record: 28-25

Week 7 ranking: 16

The Rockies find themselves locked in a tight NL West race, but that could all change this week, with Colorado hosting three-game series against the Giants and Dodgers. They might want to ask if they can move those series elsewhere, however, as they currently have a losing record at home and are on pace to put up their best road record in franchise history. -- Casella

Record: 21-27

Week 7 ranking: 21

As bad as the Lance Lynn acquisition looks for Minnesota, trading for Jake Odorizzi is looking good. Odorizzi has a 3.17 ERA through 10 starts with 9.2 K/9. That said, Twins fans probably get annoyed with how many home runs Odorizzi allows -- 21 runs this season, but 12 have scored via the 10 home runs he has given up. -- Woolums

Record: 25-26

Week 7 ranking: 19

The Rays have been streaky, with two winning streaks of at least six games, yet they're still under .500. One positive has been the recent performance of Chris Archer. The ace has pitched through the first five innings of a start without allowing a run in consecutive outings for the first time since August 2016. His 2.76 ERA in May is a big improvement on his 6.61 ERA entering the month. -- McCarthy

Record: 25-28

Week 7 ranking: 18

Through May 17, Tyler Clippard was one of the best relievers in the majors. Among relievers to make at least 20 appearances over that span, his 1.17 ERA ranked sixth. The past week has not been as kind: Over his next four outings, he blew two saves, both resulting in losses, and allowed seven runs over three innings, pushing his season ERA up to 3.46. -- McCarthy

Record: 25-28

Week 7 ranking: 22

Madison Bumgarner struck out eight of the 12 batters he faced in his rehab start Saturday night in Sacramento, and that couldn't be better news for the Giants. Their starting staff has a 4.76 ERA this season, which ranks 23rd in the majors. Their 1.40 WHIP ranks 23rd, as well, and opponents are slugging .423 against Giants starters -- also 23rd. -- Langs

Record: 23-29

Week 7 ranking: 23

The Tigers are in the midst of a 12-game homestand, their longest of the season, and they'll need to take advantage of it given they're 9-18 on the road this season. Only the Orioles are worse record on the road this season. The Tigers are hitting .266 at home this season, 23 points better than on the road. -- Nitzberg

Record: 22-32

Week 7 ranking: 25

The Padres might not be making a ton of noise on offense this season, unless you count the sound of the ball coming off Franchy Cordero's bat. On Tuesday, he hit a 449-foot home run off Jeremy Hellickson, his fourth home run of at least 440 feet this season (tied for the MLB lead). Cordero's average home run distance is 439 feet, 14 feet longer than anyone else in MLB (min. five homers). -- Nitzberg

Record: 22-33

Week 7 ranking: 24

The Rangers are coming off their best week in what has been a rough season. They took two out of three games against the Yankees, then notched a walk-off victory against the Royals on Saturday, courtesy of a historic homer from Shin-Soo Choo. Choo's leadoff homer in the 10th inning was the 176th of his career, surpassing Hideki Matsui's career total to give Choo the most MLB home runs hit by a player born in Asia. -- Casella

Record: 19-35

Week 7 ranking: 26

Ozzie Albies and Javier Baez have very good numbers, but in a fair world, Scooter Gennett would be deserving of the starting nod at the All-Star Game at second base. Gennett leads NL second basemen in batting average (.340) and OPS (.935) and trails only Albies and Baez in home runs. Gennett also makes for an interesting piece for the Reds -- since he does not become a free agent until after the 2019 season, he could be a valuable trade piece at the deadline. -- Woolums

Record: 17-36

Week 7 ranking: 27

Dylan Bundy has posted five starts of at least six innings in which he struck out at least six and allowed three or fewer runs, a total that includes his masterful complete game with 14 K's. Unfortunately, he also faces rough stretches, such as three straight outings of allowing at least seven runs without getting out of the fifth inning. The Orioles are hoping the good Bundy is back for good. -- McCarthy

Record: 18-35

Week 7 ranking: 26

After bringing up the struggles of Danny Duffy last week, Duffy went out this week and had one of his best outings of the season: He allowed one run and four hits, with five strikeouts in 7 ⅔ innings, his longest outing of the season. He'll have a chance to keep it going next week at Minnesota, as he is 5-1 with a 2.49 ERA in his career against the Twins, including a perfect 4-0 with a 2.06 ERA at Target Field. -- Nitzberg

Record: 16-34

Week 7 ranking: 30

The White Sox begin the week at 16-34, their worst record through 50 games in franchise history. On the bright side, Jose Abreu has been red-hot lately, raising his season batting average to .313 and finding himself right on pace for a fifth consecutive season with at least 25 home runs and 100 RBIs. The only players to reach those marks in each of their first five major league seasons are Albert Pujols and Joe DiMaggio. -- Casella

Record: 19-33

Week 7 ranking: 29

As bad as the Fish have been, credit veteran utility infielder Miguel Rojas for adding power to his game. After hitting just four homers in 839 plate appearances before this season, he has ripped seven in 206 PAs this year, more than enough to keep the slick defender in the lineup with JT Riddle back from the DL to resume his duties at shortstop. -- Kahrl